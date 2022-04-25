Halsey Warns They Might Go ‘MIA’ Due to Chronic Illness: ‘I Have Been in and Out of the Hospital’

Halsey shared an update with fans on social media on Sunday (April 24) regarding her health, and warned she might disappear for a bit.

“I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges,” they wrote alongside a photo from bed. “Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop [for real] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour.

“Chronic illness is a complex mystery,” the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer continued. “If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters…”

Explore Explore Halsey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The star has been open in the past about living with endometriosis, even undergoing surgery in 2017 to help lessen the pain caused by the chronic condition.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Halsey ducked out early due to a separate operation after walking the red carpet and watching BTS perform. “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” they wrote at the time. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile.”

The singer-songwriter’s North American Love and Power tour — which was announced in January — kicks off May 17 in Florida. It is scheduled to wrap July 9 in Irvine, Calif. Following that, she has a show scheduled for July 31 in Japan, and Sept. 22 in Dover, Del.

Read Halsey’s statement to their more than 29 million Instagram followers before it expires here.