Halsey and Capitol Records Part Ways

Halsey and Capitol Records have parted ways, a representative for the singer confirmed to Billboard.

“After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans,” Halsey’s managers, Anti-Pop’s Jason Aron and Anthony Li, said in a statement provided on Saturday (April 15).

A spokesperson for Capitol Records also wrote to Billboard: “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors.”

Explore Explore Halsey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Halsey publicly spoke out against Capitol in May 2022, alleging that the label refused to release their next single, “So Good,” without a viral TikTok campaign attached to it. When her TikTok explaining the situation actually went viral, the artist grew more frustrated that the song wasn’t immediately given a firm release date.

The pop star had said, “My record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok … Everything is marketing and they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh.”

A Capitol Music Group spokesperson responded to Halsey’s posts at the time in a statement sent to Billboard: “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

After the rocky road to release, “So Good” officially debuted in June 2022.

Most recently, in February, Halsey released a solo version of the Post Malone collab “Die 4 Me.”

Halsey’s latest full-length studio album, 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Her previous efforts all reached No. 1 or 2 on the chart: 2015’s Badlands (No. 2), 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (No. 1) and 2020’s Manic (No. 2)