Halsey Calls Out Lawmakers Who ‘Protect Guns Over Our Youth’: ‘It’s Despicable’

Halsey is speaking out about the horrendous Tuesday (May 24) mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that has thus far taken the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

“It is so difficult to make statements and engage in conversations about lives lost to gun violence and mass shootings because it is so frequent and so horrific,” the pop star wrote on their Instagram Stories of the attack by an 18-year-old gunman who law enforcement said was in possession of an AR-15, a handgun, and high-capacity magazines. “But unfortunately it is also a routine news story for this generation and it shouldn’t be. I have nothing of value to add to this conversation because it never seems to move forward. And I don’t think a graphic from a musician is going to do anything but add noise to an already loud discussion.

“Just like many of you, as a mother I’m scared,” the “Be Kind” singer continued. “As a big sister I’m scared. As a citizen I’m angry. I can’t think of anything to say besides make sure you’re registered to vote. I just want all school age children to be protected and not grow up in the epicenter of this trauma. It is so futile and revolting that lawmakers protect guns over our youth. It’s despicable.”

The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter joins a chorus of other musicians who are expressing their outrage and grief over the latest school shooting. Among them are Lauren Jauregui, Offset, Jon Batiste, The Chainsmokers and more.

Halsey is also using her ongoing Love and Power Tour, which opened in West Palm Beach, Fla., on May 17, to voice their support for abortion rights as the Supreme Court has indicted in a leaked draft ruling that Roe v. Wade is in danger of being overturned.