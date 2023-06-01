×
Halsey & BTS’ Suga Reveal Epic Trailer for ‘Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)’ Music Video

The official music video will be arriving on June 5.

Halsey
Halsey Jasmine Safaeian

Halsey‘s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track “Lilith” is getting a sleek new take thanks to BTSSuga.

Blizzard Entertainment announced on Thursday (June 1) that the official music video for Halsey and Suga’s “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” will be arriving on June 5. A new, 20-second teaser for the clip drags viewers into a dark, eerie landscape in which Halsey emerges as the Diablo IV game’s protagonist, the Blessed Mother Lilith. 

“There’s so much to celebrate today – the work of our incredible team, our new Diablo IV anthem from Halsey, and players entering the full vision of Diablo IV for the first time,” added Diablo GM Rod Fergusson. “This is a culmination of years of hard work, and we’re so excited for players to jump in and become a part of Sanctuary alongside us.”

Halsey previously performed “Lilith” at the 2022 Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old singer and Suga have worked together a number of times in the past, including on “Suga’s Interlude” off Halsey’s 2020 album Manic and BTS’ 2019 hit “Boy With Luv.” At the time, the team-up earned the septet their highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 up to that point by rocketing to No. 8. Since then, BTS has racked up a number of Hot 100 chart toppers.

Halsey also showered her friend with love after Suga unveiled his debut solo album D-DAY in April, sharing single “Haegeum” in an Instagram Story and writing, “Lessss goooooo @agustd ALBUM IS OUT!!!”

Watch the Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” trailer here.

