Halsey Battled Through ‘Terrible Food Poisoning’ During U.K.’s Leeds Festival Performance

Halsey came down with a severe bout of food poisoning over the weekend ahead of her performance at the U.K.’s Leeds Festival.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the alt-pop singer shared her struggle. “No idea how I’m still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!),” she said. “I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.”

Late on Saturday (Aug. 27), the star shared more details on their Instagram feed, including a behind-the-scenes video of themself being cared for by the medical crew. “Well @officialrandl didn’t really start how I pictured it lmao!” Halsey captioned the post. “Thanks for being so awesome Leeds. gonna rest all day and show up in tip top shape for Reading tomorrow.”

In another post, they shared a carousel that included photos of themselves looking fabulous, and in between, had a photo of her left arm bandaged in gauze, with remnants of blood. The carousel ended with a video of the star looking tired and snuggling under a white blanket. “24hrs of absolute ‘wtf,'” they captioned their post.

Most recently, the “So good” singer joined forces with Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell on “Stay With Me” off the former’s collab-heavy new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. (The summery song has already notched its first top 10 placement by debuting at No. 9 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.)

Halsey also took part in TikTok’s popular “Teenage Dirtbag” trend last week, declaring the challenge “over” after posting her “OG Tumblr girlie” pics from the lat ’00s and early 2010s.

