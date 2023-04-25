Halsey Splits With Alev Aydin, Father of Her Son, After More Than 3 Years Together

After more than three years of dating, Halsey and Alev Aydin are parting ways, Billboard can confirm.

The couple’s decision to break up was “amicable,” according to sources and they are committed to healthily co-parenting their one-year-old son Ender.

In documents obtained by Billboard, the 28-year-old “Without Me” singer filed a petition earlier this month to request primary physical custody of the couple’s child. In the documents, Halsey is asking to have joint legal custody of the child with Aydin, and the writer/producer to be granted visitation rights. Sources explained that the filing was simply a “formality” to allow Halsey to freely travel with their son as a touring artist.

Halsey surprised fans in early 2021 when they revealed that she was pregnant, tagging Aydin in the post, also confirming their romance. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,’” the singer previously told Allure. “Nobody knew I was dating someone. As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender….’”

Aydin was also tapped to write the movie about Halsey’s life that was announced in 2018, and Halsey revealed that the biopic was postponed on Twitter, writing, “Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!”