Halsey Shows Off New ’90s-Inspired Mullet Haircut: See the Look

Halsey just welcomed back an old friend: her mullet. In a Thursday (July 14) Instagram post, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared a video of their blunt, blonde and bold new ’90s-inspired chop right before the release of new song “Stay With Me” with Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.

In the Instagram video, the “Without Me” vocalist turns her head side to side to show off the short, thick-layered new chop from all angles as Sleater-Kinney’s “I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone” plays in the background. “Return of my mullet,” Halsey captioned the video, before promoting the products the pop star used from their own cosmetic line, About Face Beauty. “And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. Made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints.”

Halsey just recently wrapped up her Love and Power Tour, for which the “So Good” artist’s hair was still blonde, but long and wavy. Throughout their decade-long career, Halsey’s been experimenting with different hairstyles — from buzz cuts to braids to blue dye jobs.

The Grammy nominee’s style change came just before her new star-studded song “Stay With Me” dropped Friday (July 15). The disco-infused track is Harris’ newest single from his upcoming Aug. 5-slated album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and was released alongside a summery music video, in which Halsey stars — their former long curls on full display.

In addition to finishing out her tour, showing off new hair and a new song, Halsey also just celebrated a motherhood milestone. Their son Ender turned one year old on July 14, which the musician commemorated on Instagram. “You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny,” she wrote alongside photos of her little man. “I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

Check out Halsey’s edgy new hairstyle below: