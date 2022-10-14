You Have to Check Out This Wild Halloween Light Show Featuring Metallica, ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme & More

‘Tis the season — spooky season, that is. This Linden, Calif., neighborhood home takes Halloween decor to a whole new level.

The house, which goes by Magical Light Shows on Facebook and via its website, uploaded the 2022 edition of their popular ghoulish light shows to YouTube, and it’s potentially their best one yet.

For Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets,” an angry jack-o-lantern belts out the lyrics as the massive home behind it flashes in creepy light displays, complete with light up gravestones and a drone-powered light show 400 feet above the house. “Come crawling faster / Obey your master / Your life burns faster / Obey your master, master,” the pumpkin shouts. The show then delves into the iconic theme from the 1984 classic film, Ghostbusters.

The title track to Metallica’s 1986 Master of Puppets album has gotten a major bump this past year thanks to its inclusion in the thrilling season 4 finale of the Netflix mega-hit series Stranger Things. The song soared onto the Billboard charts dated July 16 thanks to Things, making its first appearance on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 at No. 40, marking the rockers’ first time on the chart since “The Day That Never Comes” wrapped its run in November 2008, after reaching No. 31 that September.

“I made this show for free for our community. We are big fans and this was a project of passion,” the Magical Light Shows video description reads.

Watch the full light show below.