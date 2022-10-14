×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

You Have to Check Out This Wild Halloween Light Show Featuring Metallica, ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme & More

The house, which goes by Magical Light Shows on Facebook and via its website, uploaded the 2022 edition of their popular light shows to YouTube.

Tom BetGeorge halloween
Halloween Light Show courtesy of Tom BetGeorge. Tom BetGeorge/YouTube

‘Tis the season — spooky season, that is. This Linden, Calif., neighborhood home takes Halloween decor to a whole new level.

The house, which goes by Magical Light Shows on Facebook and via its website, uploaded the 2022 edition of their popular ghoulish light shows to YouTube, and it’s potentially their best one yet.

For Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets,” an angry jack-o-lantern belts out the lyrics as the massive home behind it flashes in creepy light displays, complete with light up gravestones and a drone-powered light show 400 feet above the house. “Come crawling faster / Obey your master / Your life burns faster / Obey your master, master,” the pumpkin shouts. The show then delves into the iconic theme from the 1984 classic film, Ghostbusters.

Related

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Slows It Down for Alec Benjamin 'Kellyoke' Cover: Watch

Explore

Explore

Metallica

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The title track to Metallica’s 1986 Master of Puppets album has gotten a major bump this past year thanks to its inclusion in the thrilling season 4 finale of the Netflix mega-hit series Stranger Things. The song soared onto the Billboard charts dated July 16 thanks to Things, making its first appearance on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 at No. 40, marking the rockers’ first time on the chart since “The Day That Never Comes” wrapped its run in November 2008, after reaching No. 31 that September.

“I made this show for free for our community. We are big fans and this was a project of passion,” the Magical Light Shows video description reads.

Watch the full light show below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad