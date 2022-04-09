Halle Berry Reacts to Reba McEntire Hairstyle Comparison

Halle Berry attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Halle Berry responded to an unexpected Reba McEntire comparison this week.

The actress, who at one time rocked short, auburn hair in the style of Reba’s signature look, had no problem being compared to the country icon.

“Halle looks like she about to sing ‘a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops,'” one Twitter user captioned a photo of Berry circa the late ’90s on Tuesday (April 5). The lyrics were lifted from McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor,” the theme song to her Reba sitcom that premiered on The WB in 2001.

“… and what about it?” Berry responded the next day, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

McEntire is still offering a message of strength in 2022: The country star recently took the stage at the Oscars to sing the Diane Warren-written “Somehow You Do” from the film Four Good Days. The tune was nominated for best original song at this year’s awards ceremony.

See Berry’s Twitter thread, featuring her Reba-inspired look, below.