Halle Bailey Teases She’s ‘Dropping Music Soon’

Halle Bailey hinted that she has new music on the way on Sunday (July 17) courtesy of her brand-new YouTube channel.

“It’s Halle here,” the fresh-faced R&B upstart said in her first video. “It’s a beautiful Sunday and I just wanted to let y’all know that I just made a Youtube channel! I am gonna be dropping music soon — I wanna show you guys me in the studio, what my creative process has been like, as well as just showing you all whatever else you wanna see. My life every single day has been so much fun recently so why not come watch? OK? Come subscribe, love you, love you.”

Any new creative output will be the Beyoncé protege’s first foray into solo music outside of her work as one half of sibling act Chloe x Halle. (For her part, Bailey’s older sister Chlöe is currently prepping the release of her own debut solo album led by singles “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”)

Indeed, the younger Bailey has plenty of exciting projects in the works these days. Not only is her starring role as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid opposite Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and more set to hit theaters in May 2023, she’s also currently filming the latest big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple as Young Nettie.

The singer also recently took to social media to clap back at speculation that she’d gotten breast implants, tweeting, “No ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.”

Watch Bailey introduce her YouTube channel and tease her upcoming solo music below.