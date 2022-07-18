×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Halle Bailey Teases She’s ‘Dropping Music Soon’

The R&B star is ready to give fans an insider's look at what she's been up to lately.

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Courtesy of Youtube

Halle Bailey hinted that she has new music on the way on Sunday (July 17) courtesy of her brand-new YouTube channel.

“It’s Halle here,” the fresh-faced R&B upstart said in her first video. “It’s a beautiful Sunday and I just wanted to let y’all know that I just made a Youtube channel! I am gonna be dropping music soon — I wanna show you guys me in the studio, what my creative process has been like, as well as just showing you all whatever else you wanna see. My life every single day has been so much fun recently so why not come watch? OK? Come subscribe, love you, love you.”

Any new creative output will be the Beyoncé protege’s first foray into solo music outside of her work as one half of sibling act Chloe x Halle. (For her part, Bailey’s older sister Chlöe is currently prepping the release of her own debut solo album led by singles “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”)

Related

Beastie Boys

'Beastie Boys Square' Is Finally Approved by New York City Council

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Chloe X Halle

Halle Bailey

See latest videos, charts and news

Indeed, the younger Bailey has plenty of exciting projects in the works these days. Not only is her starring role as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid opposite Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and more set to hit theaters in May 2023, she’s also currently filming the latest big-screen adaptation of The Color Purple as Young Nettie.

The singer also recently took to social media to clap back at speculation that she’d gotten breast implants, tweeting, “No ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.”

Watch Bailey introduce her YouTube channel and tease her upcoming solo music below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad