Halle Bailey Supports Rachel Zegler Amid ‘Snow White’ Casting Backlash: ‘We Love You Princess’

Princesses supporting princesses.

After Rachel Zegler took to Twitter over the weekend to share that she would like to tune out critiques over her casting in the upcoming remake of Disney’s Snow White, Halle Bailey supported the actress with a few kind words.

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” Zegler wrote on Saturday, captioning a series of four throwback photos from her youth dressed as different princess variations. “I really, truly do not want to see it. So I leave you w these photos! I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

Bailey, who recently assumed the role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and faced similar backlash, quoted the tweets and offered some love to Zegler. “We love you so much,” she wrote with a red heart emoji. “Truly the perfect princess.”

Bailey is no stranger to casting controversy: After her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (who is white in the original animated version of the film) was announced, some fans of the movie launched a #NotMyAriel campaign to express their distaste over Bailey’s casting. The “Do It” singer adopted a mentality similar to Zegler’s amid the negative comments, telling Variety in 2019, “I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role is something bigger than me.”

Zegler has also taken the opportunity to play Snow in stride, telling Variety in January 2022, “Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. Blanca Nieves is a huge icon, whether you’re talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it.”

See Bailey’s sweet interaction with Zegler in the tweet below.