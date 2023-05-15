Halle Bailey Lights Up ‘American Idol’s Disney Night by Singing ‘Part of Your World’: Watch

The countdown to Disney’s The Little Mermaid continues, and to celebrate, American Idol‘s Disney Night saw its top five contestants battle it out for the remaining three spots in the competition. As part of the night’s events, Halle Bailey performed the film’s beloved song “Part of Your World” live from Disneyland on Sunday (May 14).

Bailey took the stage in a stunning sea-blue ruffled custom gown by Michael Fausto and gave a passionate take on the track in front of an audience in the darkened amusement park.

“Flippin’ your fins, you don’t get too far/ Legs are required for jumping, dancing/ Strolling along down a—/ What’s that word again? Street/ Up where they walk, up where they run/ Up where they stay all day in the sun/ Wanderin’ free/ Wish I could be part of that world,” she sang as water and bubble projections lit up Sleeping Beauty’s castle in the park.

Following the performance, Bailey tweeted to share that she hadn’t sang the track in a while. “First time singing part of your world live since filming,” she told followers. “thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at Disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch the film !”

In the American Idol episode, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough were crowned the show’s final three contestants.

Watch Bailey’s performance of “Part of Your World” in the video above.