Halle Bailey Reveals Her Favorite Song From ‘Little Mermaid,’ the Best Part of Being Ariel & More

The teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid dropped earlier this month, giving fans their first glimpse of Halle Bailey as Ariel. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Bailey hosted a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, where she shared her thoughts on the coveted role.

In response to the sweet reactions circulating online showing young Black girls see a mermaid princess who looks like them, the Chloe x Halle star said she loves it. “It’s a crazy feeling, really, to see all of the babies’ reactions to just the teaser and, you know, it’s really overwhelming,” she shared. “I’ve just been crying at all of the videos that you guys have been sending me. All of my friends have been sending me all these TikToks and reactions, and I’m just overjoyed and overwhelmed and filled with so much gratitude.”

Of course, she revealed that her favorite song from The Little Mermaid is “Part of Your World,” but she added that her “close second” is “Under the Sea.” “I’m super excited for y’all to hear the rest of the songs. There’s four new songs,” she told her followers.

Bailey also shared what it was like when she got the news that she’d be portraying Ariel. “I was in shock, I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I didn’t think it was true. I thought it was a prank call, but it wasn’t. I was just overjoyed that I get to put my own spin on Ariel and who she is to me and how much she has meant to me this whole time has been so important.”

As for solo music, Bailey said she’s been sending songs to her sister Chloe and working in the studio. “Hopefully, soon you guys will have some of my own music as well,” she said, adding, It’s been a process, just being in the studio and creating on my own. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s nerve-racking but I can’t wait until you guys finally get to hear it.”

