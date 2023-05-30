Halle Bailey Goes Undercover to Sneak Into ‘Little Mermaid’ Showing at Movie Theater: Watch

A group of movie-goers seeing The Little Mermaid in theaters recently had no idea that the Little Mermaid herself was in their midst. In a new TikTok, the live action Disney remake’s star Halle Bailey revealed that she basically snuck into a theater to watch the film by wearing a low-key outfit, looking unrecognizable from her character Ariel.

Bailey’s video shows the 23-year-old star disguised in a pair of sunglasses and a face mask as she nabs a bucket of popcorn and makes her way to the screening. Wearing a dark black jacket with her hair returned to brown from Ariel’s famous red shade, fans taking selfies with Little Mermaid posters in the background don’t even notice that the real-life Bailey is walking past them.

“Can’t believe the little mermaid is the #1 movie in the world you guys!!” the singer-actress captioned the TikTok. “Went to the theatre to go see it last night.”

The film definitely made a splash Memorial Day weekend following its global premiere, bringing in an estimated $117.5 million. The opening gives it a similarly successful opening performance as 2019′s Aladdin, but while one of Disney’s top earners overall, The Little Mermaid still falls short of 2017′s Beauty and the Beast, which opened to more than $170 million, and 2019′s The Lion King, which brought in more than $190 million in its first weekend.

Bailey celebrated the film’s Friday (May 26) theatrical premiere with a sentimental tweet on the day of, sharing photos from the shoot and writing: “Can’t believe it today is the day!! the little mermaid is out everywhere in theaters now. This was my first time ever doing a film like this, and words can’t describe how immensely grateful i am to have had this experience with such a beautiful group of people …please go watch and enjoy with your loved ones!! more bts pics soon come.”

Watch Bailey sneak into a Little Mermaid theater showing below.