Halle Bailey Celebrates ‘The Little Mermaid’ Theatrical Release With Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Filming

The live-action version of The Little Mermaid is finally in theaters. To celebrate, the movie’s star, Halle Bailey, took to Twitter on Friday (May 26) to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from filming the movie, along with a message describing how grateful she was for the opportunity to work with a wonderful cast and crew.

“Can’t believe it today is the day!! the little mermaid is out everywhere in theaters now,” she wrote on Friday, with a series of four photos. “This was my first time ever doing a film like this, and words can’t describe how immensely grateful i am to have had this experience with such a beautiful group of people …please go watch and enjoy with your loved ones!! more bts pics soon come.”

The first photo shows Bailey filming a scene with Flounder in front of blue screens and robotic arms. In the second photo, the “Part of your World” singer gets swimming lessons from the help of an instructor, while the third and fourth images shows her getting her locs wrapped in orange and her Ariel tail fin hanging from a rack.

Elsewhere on social media, Halle’s sister Chloe urged fans to pay their local theater a trip to watch The Little Mermaid. “I got your back thru whatever. so proud of you my baby @HalleBailey,” Chloe captioned a pic with her younger sister. “Congrats on TLM release day!! everybody go watch in theaters!!!” Halle quoted the tweet and replied, “thank you sister i love you!!”

See Halle’s recent social media posts below.

