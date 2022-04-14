Halle Bailey Shuts Down Breast Implant Rumors: ‘God Gave Me These’

Halle Bailey‘s body is all natural — no matter what the haters say.

After rumors began circulating through some since-deleted tweets, the Chloe x Halle star took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she got breast implants. “Lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt,” she wrote, before playfully adding, “No ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.”

lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt😭no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty 😂 — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 14, 2022

Earlier this year, Halle’s sister Chloe Bailey chatted with In the Know about the duo’s loving sister relationship and how they seamlessly navigate a career together and apart. Speaking of coming together with Halle to create music, Chloe said, “There were no downsides on our side” to working with each other, but later shared the one negative aspect as they forge their own careers. “I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing,” she added. “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

Halle is set to star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The grown-ish actress’ casting in the lead role in the live-action remake was first announced two years ago in July 2019. “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said director Rob Marshall in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.