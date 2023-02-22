‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Reveals What the Cast Sings During Karaoke Nights

The characters of HBO’s The White Lotus might be a bit unhinged on the show, but off set, the stars behind them are down to have fun and partake in now-infamous karaoke sessions with each other. According to Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia in the anthology series’ second season, classic tracks from movie musical Grease and the Spice Girls are favorites, she revealed in a Tuesday (Feb. 21) interview with InStyle.

When asked about the cast’s karaoke hangout sessions, Richardson stated that she often stepped up to the mic for the sing-alongs. “I did a lot of Spice Girls. I did duet songs from Grease with Adam [DiMarco], like ‘Summer Lovin’ [Nights],'” the 27-year-old shared.

Richardson and DiMarco’s rendition of the Grease track was apparently so good, it ended up being a favorite of fellow cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne. “My favorite song was not a song that I did, but it was “Summer Lovin’ [Nights],” the actress said in an October interview with Vulture. “Hayley and Adam did it together, and that really brought the house down. Total banger.”

While Richardson did not identify which Spice Girls tracks she liked to sing to, the girl group’s signature hit “Wannabe” could be among the mix. After all, the song spent four weeks at No. 1 and a total of 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release in 1996. The song also ranked at No. 43 on Billboard‘s 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time list. And while Grease‘s “Summer Nights” did not make the tally, the movie’s upbeat John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John duet “You’re the One That I Want” landed at No. 45 on the chart.