Haley Lu Richardson Says Jonas Brothers’ ‘Wings’ Video Is ‘The Biggest Role of My Career’

The White Lotus who? According to Haley Lu Richardson, nothing in her career will ever top starring in the Jonas Brothers‘ music video for their new single “Wings.”

“Oh man, I don’t know where to start. It’s the biggest thing of my life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.”

The JoBros superfan also dished from the red carpet about how she got the news that Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas wanted her to take part in the video. “I was driving down the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway], and I was checking my voicemails, and one was from a number I didn’t have saved,” Richardson explained. “And I played it, and it was like, ‘Hey, Haley, this is Joe Jonas. And me and my brothers just had this idea about this video. So, uh, give me a call back.'”

Admitting she then replayed Joe’s message “like 12 more times” before pulling the car over, playing it “another 20 times” and bursting into tears, The White Lotus star eventually mustered up the wherewithal to call back. “And I just told him I would do anything for him,” she went on. “Literally anything. And then I met them and was in this video.”

Richardson first went public with her love for the Jonases in a December appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, during which Nick surprised her via FaceTime and she fell into near-catatonic shock.

Watch Richardson excitedly recount how she ended up in the “Wings” clip above, and watch the music video below.