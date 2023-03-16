Listen to Hales Corner’s Haunting Cover of ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’ for Sarah Michelle Gellar Series ‘Wolf Pack’

LeAnn Rimes‘ 2000 hit “Can’t Find the Moonlight” now has a fittingly spooky twist thanks to Hales Corner, who deliver a haunting cover of the track for Paramount+’s supernatural drama Wolf Pack, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The alternative indie group transformed the song into a dark, mystical song of temptation, as musician Wes Cook croons in the chorus, “You can try to resist/ Try to hide from my kiss/ But you know, but you know that you/ Can’t fight the moonlight.”

The cinematic rendition of the track fits well with the theme of Wolf Pack, which follows the story of teenagers Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) as their lives are changed in the wake of a California wildfire that spurs a terrifying creature. Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey in the show, in her return to the supernatural genre after her star-making role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

To celebrate the release of the new edition of “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” Paramount+ is teaming up with The Trevor Project to match up to $10,000 in donations to the organization, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ+ youth. Anyone interested can donate here.

Listen to Hales Corner’s “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” cover below, and sign up for Paramount+ to watch Wolf Pack here.