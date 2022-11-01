Haim Gear Up for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour With Adorable Group Photo: ‘Who’s Ready?’

Taylor Swift is heading out on her first tour in five years, and bringing an all-star lineup of supporting acts with her for her career-spanning The Eras Tour.

Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, OWENN and Haim will all be switching off in joining Swift’s supporting act lineup for the tour’s first leg. To celebrate hitting the road with their close pal, Haim took to Instagram to share a group photo of the sibling trio alongside Swift — all matching in leather outfits.

“WHO’S READY FOR ROUND 2? THE ERAS TOUR,” they captioned the photo. The squad has previously teamed up for “Gasoline” off Haim’s 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. The sisters are featured on Swift’s Evermore, on the murder-mystery country track “No Body, No Crime,” and recently appeared in the pop superstar’s music video for “Bejeweled.”

The Eras Tour will be a celebration of all 10 of the studio albums Swift has released since 2006 — at least, that’s what the trek’s title suggests. The singer also shared a poster advertising the tour’s 27-date U.S. leg on Instagram featuring a collage of photos of herself through the years, from the time of her self-titled debut to Midnights, which dropped less than two weeks prior to the tour news.

The tour presented by Capitol One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group will begin on March 18 with a show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Swift announced during an appearance on Good Morning America. International dates will be announced soon.

“I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time. I’ve been planning for ages and I finally get to tell you: I’m going back on tour,” Swift said on GMA. “The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all of the musical eras of my career.”