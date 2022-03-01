Haim Drops New Song ‘Lost Track’ & Video Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Have you ever been somewhere so boring, you wanted to light the place on fire? Haim can relate. The band dropped new song “Lost Track” Tuesday (March 1) along with a new music video featuring Danielle Haim taking a lighter to a playing card and floral centerpiece while trapped inside a stuffy 1950s country club. The visual was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Dominated by a cyclical wind chime melody and layered with Haim’s signature soft vocals, “Lost Track” and its video were shot on location during a W Magazine photo shoot as part of its feature on Anderson, who’s also a longtime collaborator of the band. Charged with directing one of four of the issue’s cover packages for the magazine’s fourth annual director’s issue, Anderson first brought in Alana Haim, who played a leading role in his recent film, Licorice Pizza, as the cover star.

Having also previously worked on a number of Haim’s music videos, it only made sense to include the rest of the three-sister indie act in his W Mag collaboration. The band spoke about the song and their latest collab with Anderson in a recent Instagram post, talking specifically about the song’s refrain “I’ll never get back what I lost track of.”

“We had that line written for the last year but could never figure out what to do with it,” they wrote in their caption. “We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live. Cut to PTA shooting the director’s cut issue for @wmag with our baby sister on the cover! An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story.”

The music video, which Anderson directed, was inspired by the book Appointment in Samarra, and features a gathering of women participating in a club called “The Annual Balboa Gold Rush and Fashion Bazaar.” In addition to Danielle, it also features Alana and Este, their mother Donna, and Anderson’s daughter Pearl participating in the vapid activities of their ladies society.

“We did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club,” the band continued in their post. “We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in — just to feel something.”

Watch the “Lost Track” music video, which debuted in W Mag, below: