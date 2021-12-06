Hailey Mia Shines With Lewis Capaldi Cover on ‘The Voice’: Watch

Hailey Mia is the youngest competitor in The Voice 2021, and, thanks to her poise and talent-beyond-her-years, many fans of the show are wondering whether she’ll become the youngest-ever winner.

Mia did her chances no harm on Monday night (Dec. 6), when she performed Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” during the Top 8 Live round.

The New Jersey native selected a song overflowing with drama and action, and the teen, accompanied with a string quartet, blazed away.

“Someone You Loved” is the sad song that could.

The Scot’s breakout hit took 24 weeks to reach the Billboard Hot 100 summit, in 2019, completing the fifth-lengthiest climb to No. 1 all-time.

Will Kelly Clarkson’s impressive protégé take the long route to the top of NBC’s The Voice? Watch the latest performance below.