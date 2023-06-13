Hailey Bieber Asks Fans to Stop Leaving ‘Mean or Rude Comments’ on Her Behalf

Hailey Bieber is speaking out to stop social media toxicity.

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 13) to ask her fans to stop sending negative comments to others. “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote in her statement. “Doing that is not supporting me … if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of.”

While she didn’t mention what her post was specifically about, the Rhode founder’s thoughts come just three months after Selena Gomez, who previously dated Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, also shared a lengthy message amid reports of a rumored feud between the two women. Gomez revealed that Hailey had recently reached out to the Only Murders in the Building star to let her know that she’d been receiving death threats and “such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for,” Gomez said unequivocally. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Ever since, Gomez and Hailey have followed each other on Instagram, with the model even liking one of the “Rare” singer’s recent posts.