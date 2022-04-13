Hailey Bieber Begs Trolls to Leave Her Alone: ‘Be Miserable Somewhere Else’

Hailey Bieber attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.

Hailey Bieber has had enough. On Tuesday, the model shared a message with her online haters and didn’t hold anything back.

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” she captioned the frank TikTok video, which finds her speaking directly to the camera. “Leave me alone at this point,” she says in the clip. “I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone. Please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else. Please.”

The online harassment experienced by Bieber has been a near-constant in her life ever since she started dating now-husband Justin Bieber. In fact, back in December 2020, the pop star even publicly called out a fan of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez who was encouraging her followers to bully his wife by bombarding her Instagram Live with comments comparing her to the “Rare” singer.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day,” Justin wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin is still recovering after being hospitalized last month with a blood clot in her brain that was causing stroke-like symptoms. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well,” she shared on social media upon being released from the hospital. The health scare occurred amid Justin’s ongoing Justice World Tour, where he’s offering crew and fans free therapy through a partnership with online therapy platform Better Help.

Watch Hailey’s plea to her social media bullies below.