Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Ovarian Cyst: ‘Not a Baby’

Not pregnant! Hailey Bieber dismissed speculation she was expecting on Monday (Nov. 28) by sharing some news with fans about her health.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” the model, who is married to Justin Bieber, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a mirror selfie showing off her abdomen. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

She continued: “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. we got this.” To make her health challenges especially clear, Bieber even wrote “not a baby” next to her swollen abdomen in the photo.

But the model does have reason to celebrate: She’s been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2022 thanks to the success of her skincare and cosmetics line, Rhode Skin.

Earlier this fall, Bieber sat down for a no-holds-barred interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast to address longstanding chatter around her relationship with her pop-star husband, and clarified the timelines of his off-and-on romance with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and the start of the now-married couple’s own dating life. (“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” she stated at the time.)

Then, in a further show of solidarity, the model posed with Gomez for pictures at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in October.

Check out Bieber’s health update before it expires on her Instagram Stories here.