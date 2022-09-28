Hailey Bieber Shares NSFW Details About Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber

Brace yourselves, because Hailey Bieber is sharing all the intimate details of her private life. During her much talked-about appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that aired Wednesday (Sept. 28), the model revealed bits about her sex life with Justin Bieber — including favorite positions, thoughts on threesomes, turn-ons and more.

The first question Cooper asked the model — who’s been married to the “Peaches” pop star for about four years — was whether the couple preferred to get down and dirty in the morning or night. “More so night,” she replied. “But I do like morning too.”

Then, when asked whether the Biebers have ever brought a third person into their bedroom, Hailey shared that no one’s ever volunteered — not that she and Justin would want to include them anyway. “It doesn’t work for the two of us,” she said of ménages à trois.

“The second you make the decision to do that, there is no going back from that,” she continued. “We work very hard to be in the space that we’re in now, trusting each other. I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with — or him, for that matter.”

Cooper also persuaded Hailey to reveal which sex positions are her and Justin’s go-tos. “I really like doggy style,” she said.

“It’s not like I strictly like this one thing and he strictly likes this other thing,” she added. “It’s always something different.”

And finally, ever wonder what turns one of the world’s biggest pop stars on? Emotional intimacy does it for her husband, according to Hailey. “We could literally just be laying down talking before,” she said. “[Connection] is really important for him. For me, kissing is a big deal.”

But while the details of Justin and Hailey’s alone time are very juicy, it was an entirely different part of the Rhode Skincare founder’s Call Her Daddy interview that set the internet ablaze. For the first time, Hailey opened up about her husband’s high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez, and set the record straight that there was no overlap between the two romances.

Listen to the full episode below: