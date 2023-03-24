Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for ‘Speaking Out’ Against Feud Rumors: ‘I Believe Love Will Always be Bigger’

Hailey Bieber has broken her silence in the midst of reports of her alleged feud with Selena Gomez, who previously dated the model’s husband Justin Bieber.

The star posted a lengthy message to her Instagram Stories on Friday (March 24), thanking Gomez for “speaking out,” noting that the two have “been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Bieber’s note comes just hours after Gomez took to her own IG Story to urge fans to stop bullying the Rhode founder, after Hailey reached out to the Only Murders in the Building star to let her know that she’d been receiving death threats and “such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for,” Gomez said unequivocally. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Bieber echoed Gomez’s sentiments in her note, writing, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She continued, “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Rumors of a feud began when Gomez confessed on TikTok in February that she’d over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then shared a photo with her friend Hailey holding the camera close up to their own professional-looking brows.

Fans believed that the similarities between the posts was no coincidence, and that perhaps the reality star and model were making fun of Gomez. “This is reaching,” the Kardashians star commented about the situation on a TikTok. “No shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

At the time, Gomez added that she’s “a fan of Kylie,” though she has since commented on fan-made TikToks shading Hailey, writing “I love you” to one fan who slammed the Rhode founder for being a “nepo baby” and a “mean girl.” On a resurfaced video of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift’s music, Gomez replied, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

However, Gomez later encouraged her followers to be more empathetic. “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health,” Selena commented on one of her recent TikToks sharing her makeup routine. “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”