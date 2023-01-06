Hailey Bieber Proudly Owns ‘Nepo Baby’ Label with Cheeky T-Shirt

The term “nepo baby” has been all the rage in Hollywood over the past few weeks, and it appears Hailey Bieber is choosing to wear it with pride.

On Friday (Jan. 6), the model and Rhode skincare founder was snapped by paparazzi wearing a simple cropped white tee with “Nepo Baby” emblazoned across her chest in small black lettering. She paired the midriff-baring top with baggy, light-wash jeans, a small black purse and a sparkly studded belt while her auburn locks were worn loose and parted down the middle.

Of course, most fans know Hailey today as the wife of superstar Justin Bieber, but her maiden name was equally famous throughout Hollywood, considering her dad is actor Stephen Baldwin. (Her equally famous uncles include Alec Baldwin and Billy Baldwin, and the lesser-known Daniel Baldwin.)

Back in November, Bieber shut down rumors she was pregnant on social media by revealing she had an ovarian cyst roughly the size of an apple. “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she wrote at the time on her Instagram Stories. “Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Earlier in 2022, the model also laid out the timeline of her early relationship with Bieber, confirming once and for all that she never dated the pop singer while he was involved with Selena Gomez. To make the point crystal clear, she and Gomez even posed for a selfie together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala.

Check out Bieber’s winking “nepo baby” statement above.