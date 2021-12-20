×
Hailey Bieber Got a Tattoo Exactly Where She Asked Justin Bieber to Stop Getting Ink

"I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," the pop star said in 2020.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hailey Bieber is sporting a new tattoo these days, and it’s precisely where she asked Justin Bieber to stop getting inked.

On Sunday (Dec. 19), celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo took to Instagram to show off his work on the 25-year-old model. “Lil NY…love [tattoing] on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” he captioned the pic, which featured a dainty “New York” written in lowercase script just behind the model’s right ear.

The new tat matches the tiny “lover” on the opposite side of her neck. And ironically, Hailey tried to put a stop to her hubby getting any more neck tattoos late last year following his latest — a giant rose with a thorny stem.

“I think I’m done with my neck, that’s a Hailey request,” the two-time Grammy winner admitted during his 2020 YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, though the “Ghost” singer also revealed at the time that he does have plans for more tattoos in the future. He added: “The back is still open and I don’t have kids yet, so I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”

Body art aside, Justin is currently up for eight awards at the upcoming 2022 Grammys, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance (with Benny Blanco), best pop vocal album, best R&B performance and best music video.

Meanwhile, thanks to his banner year — which included the release of his sixth studio album Justice, a surprise gospel EP titled Freedom and No. 1 collab “Stay” with The Kid LAROI — Billboard ranked the singer at No. 8 on our list of the Greatest Pop Stars of 2021.

Get a peek at Hailey’s new neck ink below.

