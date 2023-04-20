Hailey Bieber Says This Year Gave Her the ‘Saddest, Hardest Moments I’ve Ever Had’

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night (April 19) to get vulnerable about how she’s feeling lately.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she began her message. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel so just know you’re not alone.”

She concluded her message on another slide, noting, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together [white heart emoji].”

See her Stories before they disappear here.

While the Rhode founder didn’t specifically address what caused her mental health struggles this year, she has come under scrutiny online over the past few months over an alleged feud with Selena Gomez, who previously dated the model’s husband Justin Bieber.

It all began in February, when Gomez jokingly revealed on TikTok that she’d over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner later shared a photo with Hailey, holding the camera close up to their own professional-looking brows. Fans believed that the similarities between the posts meant that the reality star and model were making fun of Gomez.

At the time, Gomez wrote that she’s “a fan of Kylie,” though she also commented on fan-made TikToks shading Hailey, writing “I love you” to one fan who slammed the Rhode founder for being a “nepo baby” and a “mean girl.”

In March, both Gomez and Bieber spoke out about the out of control online discourse. Gomez took to her IG Story to urge fans to stop bullying the model after Hailey reached out to the Only Murders in the Building star to let her know that she’d been receiving death threats and “such hateful negativity.”

Bieber thanked Gomez for her post on her IG Story, writing, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”