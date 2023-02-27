Hailey Bieber Reveals to Justin Bieber Her Favorite Album Right Now (It’s Not One of His)

Hailey Bieber graces the cover of Vogue Australia‘s March issue, and for the corresponding story published on Saturday (Feb. 25), the model sat down with her husband Justin Bieber, who interviewed her for the first time.

The duo chat about everything from Hailey’s popular skincare brand Rhode, wardrobe tips, biggest inspirations and much more. At one point, Justin asks his wife what her favorite song is right now. While one might expect her husband’s biggest fan to choose a JB song like “Peaches” or “Intentions,” Hailey instead revealed that SZA‘s Billboard 200 chart topping album, SOS, is what she has on repeat right now. The singer’s sophomore project is currently enjoying its monumental 10th week atop the chart.

She added that her favorite songs off the album are “Snooze” and “Blind,” while Justin reminded her that she also likes “Far.”

“I love ‘Far’ right now, you’re right, that one’s my favorite,” she agreed, before adding that she’s also been loving an unreleased Justin song. “The new song that you just recorded, I can’t stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet,” she gushed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey sweetly shared her favorite thing about being married to the “Love Yourself” singer. “My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” she told her husband. “Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

Read the full interview here.