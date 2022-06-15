Hailey Bieber Says She & Justin Bieber Are ‘Closer Than Ever’ Following Health Scares

Hailey Bieber gave an update on husband Justin Bieber‘s health amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis to one side of his face.

“He’s OK, he’s doing well,” Bieber shared on Wednesday (June 15) during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan. “He’s going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from.”

In response, Kelly Ripa mentioned that the couple has been “dealing with much older problems,” in reference to Hailey’s hospitalization in April for a small blood clot in her brain caused by a TIA, or Transient Ischemic Attack, aka a “mini stroke.”

“You’re getting it out of the way,” Ripa joked, “So maybe that means clear skies and smooth sailing ahead.”

Ryan Seacrest then asked the model who the better caretaker is, to which Hailey replied, “I think I’m more regimented. I’m really on top of everything. But [Justin] took very good care — he slept with me in the hospital when I went through my situation. He was really there for me.”

Hailey added that despite the scary health issues over the past few months, the couple has gotten stronger in the time since. “The silver lining in the whole situation — what I went through, what he went through — is it really bonds you,” she explained. “I feel like we’re closer than ever. It really brings us close. I’ll take that away from everything.”

The “Ghost” singer has since multiple shows of his Justice World Tour to take time to recuperate. AEG Presents, who is promoting the tour, issued a statement on June 13 that said Justin “is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.”

Watch the interview with Hailey below.