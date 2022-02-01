Here’s What Hailey Has to Say About Starting a Family With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for three years, and a lot of fans wonder when the young couple might start a family of their own. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 25-year-old model reveals where she stands on becoming a mother.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey asked.

The model said that while she originally thought she was going to be a young mother, she’s now reconsidered. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” Hailey shared.

Justin also appears to be onboard with Hailey to take some time before having kids. In a July 2019 Instagram post, the “Peaches” singer posted a photo of him alongside his wife at Disney World and wrote, “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”