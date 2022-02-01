Here’s What Hailey Has to Say About Starting a Family With Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for three years, and a lot of fans wonder when the young couple might start a family of their own. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 25-year-old model reveals where she stands on becoming a mother.
“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey asked.
The model said that while she originally thought she was going to be a young mother, she’s now reconsidered. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” Hailey shared.
Justin also appears to be onboard with Hailey to take some time before having kids. In a July 2019 Instagram post, the “Peaches” singer posted a photo of him alongside his wife at Disney World and wrote, “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”
Justin also told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2020 that while he wishes to have several children, he’s leaving the exact number up to his wife. “I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”
In the two-time Grammy winner’s 2021 documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, he revealed that his intention for the year was to “make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget.” A surprised Hailey exclaimed “In 2021?” to which Justin asks, “The end of 2021? We start trying?” When Hailey said, “I don’t know. OK, maybe. We shall see,” Justin assured her there’s no pressure and replied, “It’s up to you, babe.”
Read Hailey’s interview with The Wall Street Journal here.