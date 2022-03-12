Hailey Bieber Reveals She Was Hospitalized for Blood Clot to Brain: ‘Home Now and Doing Well’

Hailey Bieber attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a recent health scare that landed her in the hospital.

The 25-year-old model, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, took to social media on Saturday (March 12) to reveal that she was hospitalized earlier this week after experiencing stroke-like symptoms caused by a small blood clot.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She added, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Bieber’s message follows her superstar husband’s recovery from COVID-19 in February, which caused him to postpone his concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 20.

Earlier this month, the model wished her husband of three years a happy 28th birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple, plus an adorable throwback picture of baby JB.

See Bieber’s health scare statement on her Instagram Story here.