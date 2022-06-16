Hailey Bieber Says Hannah Montana Used to Be Her Fashion Inspiration

Hailey Bieber attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019.

Hailey Bieber may be one of today’s biggest inspirations for fashion lovers, but her favorite style icon is surprising.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 15), the talk show host asked the model how she got into fashion, as she began her modeling career at just 17 years old.

“I definitely always looked at my mom’s style and admired it, and always felt like she was passionate about clothing and fashion,” Hailey shared. “But I would definitely say I was inspired in the modeling space from the greats: Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell.”

Fallon then mentioned that Bieber once said that she was inspired by Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana. “Yeah, technically, I was also very fashion inspired at the time by Hanna Montana, a.k.a. Miley Cyrus,” Bieber replied with a laugh. “She used to wear outfits on Hannah Montana that I would try to recreate because I thought they were just everything.”

The interview comes following the release of Bieber’s new skincare line, Rhode, which is both her and her mother’s middle names. “It was just always something I felt very passionate about,” she shared of her skincare journey. “I was always someone who, and still am to this day, very committed to a routine. I’m a very regimented person who is very OCD about a skincare routine. I just felt like over the last almost 10 years of working in this industry, I was really able to develop my beauty philosophy and I got to a point where I was like, ‘I want to make a curated, edited line of essentials that could work for anyone.'”

Watch the full conversation below.