Hailey Bieber Launches Cooking Show

Hailey Bieber is heading from the bathroom to the kitchen. Following the success of her YouTube interview series Who’s In My Bathroom?, the Rhode founder launched on Wednesday (April 12) the first season of What’s In My Kitchen?

The six-episode installment features the model sharing recipes for her favorite dishes, including chicken wings and an at-home version of her popular Erewhon Skin Smoothie. “What’s In My Kitchen? was a natural spinoff to Who’s In My Bathroom? because our audience was ready for us to stop eating in the bathroom!” Bieber said in a press statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network with OBB and HexClad. Creating new formats and IP for my channel has been really empowering, as my team and I get to truly create everything from concept to screen, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what’s next.”

The show will also give back, as Bieber will source her cooking ingredients from Village Market Place from Community Services Unlimited, which works to “address the inequalities and systemic barriers that make sustainable communities and self-reliant life-styles unattainable,” according to their website. Hexclad will also make a donation to the Accion Opportunity Fund, which allows female-owned and POC-owned small businesses in the food industry to leverage $100,000 in microloans.

Watch the first episode of What’s In My Kitchen? below.