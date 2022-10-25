Hailey Bieber Condemns Antisemitism In Wake of Kanye West’s Hateful Rants

Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to condemn antisemitism in the wake of Kanye West‘s recent string of hateful rhetoric. The model took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to voice her opinion — without specifically naming West (who now goes by Ye) — writing, “You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic.”

Bieber added, “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people.” Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, has appeared at Kanye’s Sunday Service gospel events in the past and while her statement didn’t specifically mention West, it came as the Jesus is King MC is embroiled in controversy over his promotion of a “White Lives Matter” shirt and a series of recent interviews in which he has repeatedly amplified hateful rhetoric against Jews.

Those appearances resulted in The Gap announcing on Tuesday that it was taking “immediate steps” to remove all Yeezygap product from its shelves and shut down the Yeezygap online store. “In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com.”

The move comes as Ye’s once-thriving business empire has begun to wither due to his repetition of hateful conspiracy theories and antisemitic tropes. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the Gap continued in its statement. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

In addition to The Gap, another former Ye fashion partner, Adidas, has cut ties with him over his offensive comments, while his statements led to talent agency CAA dropping him and MRC studio announcing on Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

In addition, Women’s Wear Daily reported that fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with West last week, and his bank, JPMorganChase said they’ve ended their business relationship with Ye; the company said its move came weeks before Ye’s recent barrage of antisemitic slurs. Ye’s former wife, Kim Kardashian — and sister Khloe — have also condemned his hurtful rhetoric.