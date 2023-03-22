Hailee Steinfeld to Release New Single ‘Sun Kissing’: Here’s When It Arrives

A new Hailee Steinfeld era is incoming. The singer/actress shared a teaser photo to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 22) of what fans can expect from her new music, and spoiler: It feels very beachy.

The post in question features a yellow saturated photo of the 26-year-old staring straight into the camera, hair, eyebrows and both sides of her face falling into a dreamy soft focus, with the word “Sun Kissing” — the song title — positioned directly underneath her face.

Fans thankfully won’t have to wait too long for the track to be released, as she shared the details regarding its arrival in the caption: “TOMORROW (March 23) 9 PST,” she wrote, along with several flaming heart emojis.

“Sun Kissing” will serve as the follow-up to Steinfeld’s 2022 track “Coast,” which features Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak.

Speaking with Grammy.com, the singer explained that her forthcoming music was the first time she “was able to create this whole universe, which I’ve never been able to do with my music. In a way, with the music working so well simultaneously to my acting, I’ve had these singles that have come out over time. This is really the first time I’ve been able to build a proper world that I cannot wait for. Everybody’s getting a little taste of it with “Coast,” but there’s so much more where that came from.”

See the cover art for Steinfeld’s forthcoming new single “Sun Kissing” in the photo below.