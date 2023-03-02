Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes ‘Sweetest Father & Friend’ Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

What conscious uncoupling? Gwyneth Paltrow took to social media Thursday (March 2) to ring in ex-husband Chris Martin‘s 46th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram alongside a casual smiling selfie with the Coldplay frontman, ending the note with “We love you, cajm.” (The acronym likely stands for the singer’s full name, Christopher Anthony John Martin.)

The couple — who famously coined the phrase “conscious uncoupling” upon announcing their split in 2014 — shared kids Apple and Moses. Paltrow has since remarried Brad Falchuk, whom she worked with on the set of Glee, and Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017.

Late last month, the “My Universe” singer was named a co-chair for Global Citizen’s upcoming NOW Summit — an additional responsibility on top of his current role curating the nonprofit’s annual festival in Central Park. Along with fellow co-chair Hugh Jackman and an array of leaders across politics, philanthropy and business, Martin will be “focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty” during the April 27-28 event.

Ahead of his birthday, the pop-rocker and his bandmates also returned to Saturday Night Live in February, marking their seventh time performing on the long-running sketch series. As musical guests, they performed “The Astronaut,” their collaboration with BTS member Jin, and were later joined by Jacob Collier and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers on a choral version of “Fix You.”

Check out Paltrow’s sweet birthday wishes for Martin below.