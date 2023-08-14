Gwen Stefani’s Teen Son Performed at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Bar

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
Gwen Stefani‘s eldest son Kingston Rossdale — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — hopped onstage at his stepdad Blake Shelton‘s bar and live music venue, Ole Red, on Friday (Aug. 11).
In a clip circulating TikTok, the 17-year-old is seen making jokes with the crowd before he delivers a full rock-tinged performance with a guitarist and keyboardist at the Tishomingo, Okla., bar. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves,” he’s seen telling the applauding audience after the performance, as Shelton gets onstage and gives Kingston a sweet hug.
Along with Kingston, Stefani also shares Zuma and Apollo with Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since.
“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview with KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”
Watch Kingston’s performance below.