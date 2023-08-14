×
Gwen Stefani’s Teen Son Performed at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Bar

Turns out, the musical genes run strong in the family.

Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 25, 2023 in London. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Gwen Stefani‘s eldest son Kingston Rossdale — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — hopped onstage at his stepdad Blake Shelton‘s bar and live music venue, Ole Red, on Friday (Aug. 11).

In a clip circulating TikTok, the 17-year-old is seen making jokes with the crowd before he delivers a full rock-tinged performance with a guitarist and keyboardist at the Tishomingo, Okla., bar. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves,” he’s seen telling the applauding audience after the performance, as Shelton gets onstage and gives Kingston a sweet hug.

Along with Kingston, Stefani also shares Zuma and Apollo with Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since. 

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview with  KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Watch Kingston’s performance below.

@tiaradblue

Full video of Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston PERFORMING at Ole Red in Tishomingo, OK. #blakeshelton #gwenstefani

♬ original sound – Tiara Blue

