Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos of Son Zuma for 15th Birthday Tribute: ‘We Love U’

Gwen Stefani‘s son Zuma is officially 15! To celebrate the momentous occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer took to Instagram on Monday to wish her middle child a happy birthday with a special video tribute that contained several unseen, precious photos from his youth.

Explore Explore Gwen Stefani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! We love u more than anything,” Stefani captioned the video — set to Zach Bryan’s 2022 track “Something in the Orange” — which featured sweet snaps of Zuma in his earlier stages of life, from missing teeth as a platinum-haired young boy to outgrowing the hair color and growing taller than his rock-star mother in his teen years. In one of the photos in the video, Zuma sweetly shows off a drawing that he made of an animal while posing for the camera alongside Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani shares Zuma — and her two other children, Kingston and Apollo — with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The No Doubt singer was married to the Bush frontman for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before tying the knot — before ultimately separating in 2015.

Stefani’s Instagram post serves as yet another look into the life of her three children. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Kingston made the rounds on TikTok after giving a live performance at his stepdad’s Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, to sing a song for those in attendance. Following his song, Shelton appeared on stage and gave Kingston a hug.

See Stefani’s birthday tribute for Zuma in the Instagram post below.