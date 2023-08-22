Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos of Son Zuma for 15th Birthday Tribute: ‘We Love U’

Gwen Stefani‘s son Zuma is officially 15! To celebrate the momentous occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer took to Instagram on Monday to wish her middle child a happy birthday with a special video tribute that contained several unseen, precious photos from his youth.
“Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!! We love u more than anything,” Stefani captioned the video — set to Zach Bryan’s 2022 track “Something in the Orange” — which featured sweet snaps of Zuma in his earlier stages of life, from missing teeth as a platinum-haired young boy to outgrowing the hair color and growing taller than his rock-star mother in his teen years. In one of the photos in the video, Zuma sweetly shows off a drawing that he made of an animal while posing for the camera alongside Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton.
Stefani shares Zuma — and her two other children, Kingston and Apollo — with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The No Doubt singer was married to the Bush frontman for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before tying the knot — before ultimately separating in 2015.
Stefani’s Instagram post serves as yet another look into the life of her three children. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Kingston made the rounds on TikTok after giving a live performance at his stepdad’s Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, to sing a song for those in attendance. Following his song, Shelton appeared on stage and gave Kingston a hug.
See Stefani’s birthday tribute for Zuma in the Instagram post below.