Gwen Stefani Welcomes Six Kittens to Her Family: ‘Such an Incredible Experience’

Gwen Stefani took to social media on Tuesday (April 11) to show off a half-dozen sweet new additions to her family.

“Our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch,” the pop star tweeted alongside a video of the baby animals. “It was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute.” (Stefani’s poor dog Betty, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to know what to make of all the meowing new additions as they snuggle up to nurse on their mom.)

Animal-loving fans flooded the singer’s replies with positivity and well-wishes for the kittens, with one tweeting, “Congratulations they are so beautiful omg how lucky of them to be welcomed in your family,” followed by three sparkling red heart emojis. Another was more concerned about Blake Shelton’s reaction, joking, “One cat has to be called blake or blake will be pissed ! Just saying.”

Speaking of Shelton, he’s been busy with his final season on The Voice while Stefani tapped out of season 23 to be replaced by returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper.

The fact that the current season is the country singer’s last has been much discussed and used to his advantage when recruiting hopeful singers to Team Blake, and was even lampooned in a hysterical fake biopic on The Voice titled One Last Ride: Blake Shelton’s Final Season, with Horan turning out a pitch-perfect impersonation of the OG coach.

Stefani, meanwhile, recently hit the stage for the very first time at the CMT Music Awards by performing a genre-twisting duet of No Doubt’s classic “Just a Girl” with Carly Pearce.

Check out Gwen and Blake’s litter of kittens below.