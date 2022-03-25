Gwen Stefani Explains Her Missing Wedding Ring on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: ‘I’m Sorry, Blakey!’

Gwen Stefani was wearing a ring on just about every finger except her ring finger during her Thursday (March 24) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! But rest assured, she and Blake Shelton are still very much married.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is,’ and then boop! Hello, empty finger!” she said, explaining how she forgot to wear her wedding ring for the first time that night. “I’m sorry, Blakey! I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani See latest videos, charts and news

It was the first time host Kimmel had brought Stefani on as a guest since she got married, meaning the 52-year-old singer-songwriter had a lot to catch him up on. One of the things the host had to know was how she and Shelton decided on Carson Daly — who he said he’s known since he was 12 — as their wedding officiant.

“I had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years,” Stefani explained, noting that her friendship with Daly dates back to his time on MTV’s TRL. “We were just trying to figure out how we were gonna do it, we got engaged during COVID. We knew we wanted to be intimate. It was like our families coming together.”

Plus, Daly was going to be a priest at one point, which she thought made him even more perfect. “Every kid who was an altar boy thought of maybe being a priest,” Kimmel jokingly countered. “He just couldn’t get any girls interested.”

Stefani also revealed that two weeks before the wedding, she wanted to cancel their plans to write their own vows because she was having too much trouble with hers. “He was like, ‘I already did mine.'” she recounted Shelton saying. “I’m like, ‘There’s no way that you sat down and wrote that already.'”

But the country star proved her wrong. At the ceremony, Shelton pulled out a guitar and surprised her with vows in the form of an original song — which he later released as “We Can Reach The Stars” — a gesture Stefani said made her bawl.

“I had to literally do my makeup over before we did photos,” she laughed.

Watch Gwen’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below: