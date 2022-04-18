Gwen Stefani Shares Hilarious Video of Blake Shelton Wearing a Pink Bunny Suit: ‘The Easter Blakey’

Children all over the world woke up Sunday morning (April 17) to colorful eggs and baskets full of treats delivered lovingly by … the Easter Blakey. That’s right, it turns out the Easter Bunny is actually eight-time Grammy-nominated country star Blake Shelton, a shocking revelation made public by Gwen Stefani on Instagram on Easter morning.

The 52-year-old singer posted a video of her husband dressed in a pink bunny onesie, complete with big floppy ears and little bunny slippers on his feet. Two dogs can be seen leading the way as Shelton walks with determination down a hallway before the camera cuts to a closeup of him smiling and waving a big friendly paw.

“Hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey,” Stefani captioned the video, soundtracked by what sounds like a cutesy children’s song about the Easter bunny.

Shelton also shared the video to his Twitter, writing: “Happy Easter everybody. You’re welcome.”

According to People, the couple — who met as coaches on The Voice and got married last summer — spent the holiday with Stefani’s father and her 8-year-old son, Apollo. The “Hollaback Girl” artist also shared an old photo on her Instagram story of her other two sons, Kingston and Zuma, posing with whoever worked as the Easter bunny before Shelton took over the position.

It seems that Stefani and Shelton are big fans of dressing up to make one another laugh, as the former recently turned herself into the latter by raiding his camouflage-filled wardrobe.

See Gwen Stefani’s hilarious video capturing the beginnings of Blake Shelton’s new profession as the “Easter Blakey” below: