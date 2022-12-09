Gwen Stefani & Sheryl Crow Go Head-to-Head in ‘Barmageddon’ Drunken Axe-Throwing Contest: Exclusive

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly‘s new USA Network show Barmageddon premiered on Monday (Dec. 5), and the celebrity game hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella puts two superstars against each other every episode as they compete in over-the-top bar games.

In Monday’s (Dec. 12) episode, Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow have a blast as they take on five different games at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. In a preview clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Friday (Dec. 9), the female powerhouses play a round of “Drunken Axe Hole,” in which they throw a set of axes at a target.

Courtesy of NBC

California girl Stefani was up first, and while she had confidence stepping up to the plat, she ultimately had a bit of trouble getting the axe to hit the target — missing all three times. “Do you want to picture Blake’s face?” Daly joked after the “Sweet Escape” singer missed the target.

However, the axe-throwing contest was easy breezy for Missouri native Crow, who admitted that she has played this type of game number of times before before taking her turn. With her first throw, the “All I Wanna Do” singer hit the bullseye. “Something came out!” Crow said of her impressive skills. “When I had the axe in my hand, just something came out. I think it was always in there!”

Watch the full clip below, and be sure to catch the full episode of Barmageddon when it airs on Monday (Dec. 12) at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.