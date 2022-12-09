×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Gwen Stefani & Sheryl Crow Go Head-to-Head in ‘Barmageddon’ Drunken Axe-Throwing Contest: Exclusive

The upcoming episode of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's new USA Network show Barmageddon features a hilarious showdown between Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow.

Gwen Stefani Sheryl Crow
Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow appear on an esisode of USA Network’s ‘Barmageddon’ Mark Levine/USA Network

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly‘s new USA Network show Barmageddon premiered on Monday (Dec. 5), and the celebrity game hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella puts two superstars against each other every episode as they compete in over-the-top bar games.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Gwen Stefani

Sheryl Crow

See latest videos, charts and news

In Monday’s (Dec. 12) episode, Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow have a blast as they take on five different games at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. In a preview clip shared exclusively with Billboard on Friday (Dec. 9), the female powerhouses play a round of “Drunken Axe Hole,” in which they throw a set of axes at a target.

Related

Aimer

Aimer, Snow Man & Ado Top 2022 Billboard Japan Year-End Charts

BARMAGEDDON
Courtesy of NBC

California girl Stefani was up first, and while she had confidence stepping up to the plat, she ultimately had a bit of trouble getting the axe to hit the target — missing all three times. “Do you want to picture Blake’s face?” Daly joked after the “Sweet Escape” singer missed the target.

However, the axe-throwing contest was easy breezy for Missouri native Crow, who admitted that she has played this type of game number of times before before taking her turn. With her first throw, the “All I Wanna Do” singer hit the bullseye. “Something came out!” Crow said of her impressive skills. “When I had the axe in my hand, just something came out. I think it was always in there!”

Watch the full clip below, and be sure to catch the full episode of Barmageddon when it airs on Monday (Dec. 12) at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad