Gwen Stefani Raids Blake Shelton’s Closet for Hilarious ‘Country Boy’ Makeover: Watch

Gwen Stefani loves her country boy. The 52-year-old singer-songwriter just shared a cute video of her transforming from pop-punk princess to country crooner — with the help of Blake Shelton‘s camouflage-chic wardrobe.

Posted to her Instagram Tuesday (March 22), the video finds Stefani raiding her husband’s closet as his song “Come Back as a Country Boy” plays. She first reaches out for one of her own colorful cowboy boots, before panning over to Blake’s side of the closet and picking out brown cowboy boots, baggy blue jeans, a brown camo-patterned button-up and, of course, a beat up baseball cap. “Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?!” she explained in her caption.

After her ensemble is complete, the “Hollaback Girl” musician moseys on over to sit on a pickup truck, where Shelton gives her an appreciative nod of approval for her updated look. Regardless of whether or not her new look sticks, however, the 45-year-old country star loves Stefani just the way she is. On International Women’s Day earlier in March, he paid tribute to his wife on social media, writing, “There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!”

Stefani isn’t the only lady in Shelton’s life who’s made a bid to be a certified country boy. His fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande posted a video of her “audition” for the “Come Back as a Country Boy” music video in December, and suffice to say, she may not be cut out for the beer-drinking, chainsaw-wielding lifestyle. “Blake doesn’t think I’m ‘country enough,’ but I told him he’s so wrong so hopefully this’ll really show him what he needs to see,” the “Positions” vocalist joked in the skit.

Released in October last year, “Come Back” is the first track on the deluxe version of Shelton’s Body Language album. It peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and was written with “God’s Country” co-writers Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt.

See Gwen Stefani’s countrified transformation below: