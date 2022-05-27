Gwen Stefani Wishes Son Kingston a Happy 16th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Gwen Stefani‘s eldest son Kingston turned 16 years old on Thursday (May 26), and the “Hollaback Girl” singer took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback photo of the duo.

“I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_ I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours,” she wrote alongside an adorable smiling photo of the mom and son. “You r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx).”

Related Harry Styles Teams Up With Everytown for North American Tour in Support of Ending Gun Violence

Explore Explore Gwen Stefani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Stefani shares Kingston, as well as 13-year-old Zuma and eight-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015.

The “Rich Girl” singer is now happily married to country singer Blake Shelton, whom she met while taking on a coach role on NBC’s The Voice. “I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”