Gwen Stefani Gushes About Her ‘Fun’ Marriage to Blake Shelton: ‘He’s My Best Friend’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have tied the knot in July 2021, but the musicians are still crazy in love almost a year later. Stefani stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gushed about her spouse and shared details about their intimate wedding.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani See latest videos, charts and news

The talk-show host put Stefani on the spot for previously saying she could be part of the wedding party. The pandemic prevented Stefani from following through on her promise, but the safety restrictions ended up working in her and Shelton’s favor.

“It got really small. I had this fantasy of building bleachers, but it just got smaller and smaller…and the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Stefani shared. “It was like the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be. And not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun and I’m so into it and I feel very blessed.”

“You two just click,” DeGeneres said in response to Stefani, who sweetly added, “He’s my best friend. We have so much fun.”

Shelton seems to feel the exact same way about his leading lady. For Valentine’s Day this year, the country singer shared a stunning black-and-white photo of him and Stefani on their wedding day to his Instagram, writing, “I’m the luckiest man alive. Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!”

See Stefani gush about her marriage to Shelton below.