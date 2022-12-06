×
Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Final ‘Voice’ Season With Blake Shelton

"It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice. Tyler Golden/NBC via GI

Gwen Stefani is still having a hard time coming to terms with it being her last season with husband Blake Shelton on The Voice.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday night’s episode of the singing competition show, the No Doubt singer got emotional while talking about their time together on season 22 and it swiftly coming to a close.

“It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” the 53-year-old said just before the show’s semifinals, getting teary-eyed. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season… I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

She continued, “I never in my lifetime would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it’s super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that’s gonna be forever mine.”

The Voice is an integral part of Stefani and Shelton’s relationship. The pair met in 2014 while filming season 7 of the show and later began dating in 2015. After being in a relationship for five years, the pop star and country singer got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in July 2021.

While Stefani’s run on The Voice will conclude after the current season, Shelton will depart the show after season 23 and will be joined by The Voice veteran Kelly Clarkson, alongside newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

