Gwen Stefani Is a Spring Break Cowgirl in New Selfie: See the Pic

Gwen Stefani‘s latest transformation is nothing short of B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

On Monday, the pop singer posted a photo of herself decked out in an ivory cowboy hat, bright-red bandana and flannel shirt as she gazes off into the distance. Never fear, though: She kept her signature California style in tact with her diamond jewelry, wearing a diamond cross and choker spelling out “GXVE,” the name of her cosmetics line GXVE Beauty.

Stefani looks wistful in the snap, but captioned it simply using a smiling cowboy and a sparkle emoji, adding “#Oklahoma #Springbreak” before signing off with a “gx.”

While The Voice coach didn’t specify where, exactly, in Oklahoma she’d brought her three boys for spring break, her husband Blake Shelton’s beloved homestead Ten Point Ranch — where the couple held their intimate 2021 nuptials — is located outside the rural town of Tishomingo.

Just last month, Stefani poked fun at her husband’s cowboy roots by raiding his closet set to the soundtrack of his 2021 single “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

More recently, she raved about her relationship with the country star in an April 6 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host about her wedding, “It got really small. I had this fantasy of building bleachers, but it just got smaller and smaller…and the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was like the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be. And not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun and I’m so into it and I feel very blessed.”

Check out Stefani’s casual cowgirl look below.